Carter County Rescue Squad responding to report of injured hiker at Twisting Falls

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Rescue Squad is traveling to Twisting Falls, a hiking area that features a waterfall in a remote part of Carter County, after receiving a report of an injured hiker.

News Channel 11 reached out to Lt. James Heaton with the Carter County Rescue Squad, who told us crews are en route to the scene.

Heaton said the area is 45 minutes from the squad’s station and that he expects an “extensive rescue.”

The only details now are of a report of a lower leg injury, according to Heaton.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.