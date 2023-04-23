Update: Carter County Rescue Squad coordinator John Burleson told News Chanel 11 at 5 p.m. that a female hiker with non-life threatening injuries has been safely rescued and was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Burleson said the approximate location of the rescue was on the Appalachian Trail near Jones Branch Falls in Tennessee.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Rescue Squad is responding to an injured hiker on the Appalachian Trail.

According to John Burleson with the Carter County Rescue Squad, crews are responding to a call of an injured hiker that came in around noon.

The rescue squad says that response will require them to go roughly 4.5 miles into the mountain and across two rivers.

Burleson provided News Channel 11 with video of an all-terrain vehicle passing a creek while responding to the call: