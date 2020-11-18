Carter County Rescue Squad rescues lost family near Laurel Fork Falls Tuesday night

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Rescue Squad members responded to a lost family of four near the Appalachian Trail Tuesday night.

According to John Burleson, the family of four had hiked to Laurel Fork Falls. As it got dark, they accidentally got off the A.T. and lost their way.

Rescue crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to the Dennis Cove Trailhead. When they found the family, they had to be warmed up before crews escorted them off the mountain.

In all, Burleson said the rescue took about four hours.

Burleson said the family only had flashlights on their cellphones. He stressed that hikers should have the 10 essentials while hiking, including a flashlight on headlamp, especially as it gets colder out and darker earlier.