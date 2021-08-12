Carter County Rescue Squad rescues injured hiker from Iron Mountain hiking trail

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rescue workers removed an injured hiker from a hiking trail on Iron Mountain near the Elizabethton and Johnson County line.

According to John Burleson of the Carter County Rescue Squad, emergency crews responded to a 911 call from the hiker made around 1 p.m.

The hiker was reportedly about four miles into the trail. Rescue workers were able to use all-terrain vehicles to go a few miles on the trail but had to travel the rest of the way to the hiker on foot.

There has been no word on what kind of injuries the hiker sustained, but they were able to be rescued and are receiving medical treatment.