Carter County pushes for funding of career and technical education, dual enrollment programs

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials from Carter County, Northeast State Community College, and Tennessee College of Applied Technology are pushing to bring career and technical education as well as dual enrollment programs to schools in the area.

According to a release from Carter County, in the past months, Mayor of Carter County Patty Woodby has been working with representatives from NESCC and TCAT to create a centralized career and technical campus for county high schools at the Workforce Development Complex, as well as a dual enrollment program that would allow students to graduate high school with an associates degree or a career certification, along with their high school diploma.

“It will really be a game changer for Carter County. We will be closing those skills gaps in our workforce and providing these students with a career path where they can make a living,” Woodby stated.

Director of Legislative Affairs for the Tennessee Higher Education Commission Lou Hanemann met with Woodby, representatives from the two partnering schools as well as Sen. Rusty Crowe, Sen. Jon Lundberg and Rep. John Holsclaw to discuss a path forward for the program.

During the meeting, Hanemann discussed some possible ways to fund the idea and said, “We would certainly be willing to champion this project.”

The release also stated that Hanemann said once the request is brought to the legislature, it can then be evaluated and supported by the THEC.

Sen. Crowe, Jon Lundberg and Rep. Holsclaw agreed to work together to submit documents to request the funding. Hanemann said once that is done, his department is willing to help them secure funding for the project.