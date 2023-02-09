ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Highway Department is preparing for potential winter weather. All 35 employees will inspect and do any maintenance needed on snow plows to make sure everything is ready for the weekend.

“We have about 700 tons of salt in our salt bin and over 500 tons of chat, which is a mixture of salt and stone together,” Carter County Road Super Intendent Roger Colbaugh said.

The Highway Department has a salt bin in Elizabethton and Roan Mountain.

A lot of snow can be a challenge for road crews to clear away winter conditions.

“If the snow freezes down to where we can not get all the snow off, then we will keep salting them down to melt the ice or snow and try to plow it off,” Colbaugh said.

The Highway Department only plows within the county, but that includes 700 miles of roads.