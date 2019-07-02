Carter County sets planning department budget

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. — After several rounds of back and forth discussion, the planning department budget in Carter County has officially been passed by the county commission.

After getting denied again during last night’s meeting, the county voted to set the Planning Department’s budget.

That budget will stay the same with a 3.5 percent raise for planning commission employees after a 13 to 9 vote. The 3.5 percent raise is a department-wide raise offered by the the commission.

The funding is for extra duties that will be absorbed by the department. During last night’s meeting, the county attorney said it would be up to the Planning Department’s discretion on giving out the role of economic development or project management.

The following statement was issued by the County Mayor’s Office:

Per the attorney’s comments during yesterday’s Planning Commission meeting and last night’s full Commission meeting, neither economic development nor project management is a statutory required duty of the Planning Commission so the County Commission cannot require them to take on those duties. The Planning Commission can decide to take on those duties or not. If they do not, then the county will have to decide if they want to place those duties with another office or simply not have someone to oversee those things.

The budget increase request was due to the planning department taking on extra duties and projects within the department.

Mayor Barnett provided commissioners with some paperwork during last night’s meeting regarding two options for economic development that he will be presenting to the Budget Committee next week. They meet Monday, July 8 at 6 pm.