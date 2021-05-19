Carter County Omnium to return this June

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Omnium, previously known as the Johnson City Omnium, will return next month for its 15th year.

The event will take place June 5–6 with the usual three races: the Carter County Roan Groan and Temple Hill Time Trial on Saturday and Ballad Health Criterium on Sunday.

The Roan Groan involves a Category 1 climb up Roan Mountain using the same courses used in previous years. The time trial will also take place along its usual 3.2-mile course beginning at the new Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin. The criterium will happen in downtown Elizabethton as it did last year.

Organizers say racers from 17 states have signed up so far.

For more information, including registration and course information, visit CarterCountyOmnium.com.