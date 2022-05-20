CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Competitors from countries around the world will be arriving in Northeast Tennessee in June for a series of three bicycle races.

The 15th Carter County Omnium will be held June 4-5 and consist of the following races:

The Carter County Roan Groan

The Ballad Health Time Trial

The Carter County Bank Criterium

A release from Omnium Race Director Reneau Dubberley states that the events are expected to bring 700 people, including races from 25 states and Australia.

The winner of the pro men’s Omnium in 2020 and 2021, Stephen Bassett will not be defending his title due to his racing schedule overseas.

The 2021 Omnium drew 338 races from half the states in the U.S., and Dubberley says that early registration is indicating that those numbers should repeat themselves. The race has also drawn international competitors like Devraj Grewal from Australia.

For more information on the races, click here.