Ryan Robinson celebrating his finish on the Roan Groan (Photo courtesy of Carter County Omnium)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than 200 cyclists are expected to hit the roads of Carter and Unicoi counties for two days this summer for the annual Carter County Omnium.

The three-race event will take place June 3–4.

The Roan Groan, a grueling trek up Roan Mountain, and the Temple Hill Time Trial will take place on June 3. The omnium will conclude with the Ballad Health Criterium in downtown Elizabethton on June 4.

This will mark the omnium’s 17th year and the Roan Groan’s 39th year.

Online registration is open through May 31.

More information can be found on the Carter County Omnium’s website.