ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Around 150 cyclists are expected to make their way to Carter County this weekend for the 18th annual Carter County Omnium.

The three-race event, previously known as the Johnson City Omnium, will take place Saturday and Sunday in both Carter and Unicoi counties.

Saturday will feature the Roan Groan, a challenging trek up Roan Mountain, and the Temple Hill Time Trial, a 3.2-mile course near Erwin.

The omnium will conclude on Sunday with the Ballad Health Criterium, a series of circuit races in downtown Elizabethton.

While the event will draw cyclists from across the country, there will be local representation as well. Milligan University’s cycling team has 11 entries.

Two-time winner Stephen Bassett of Knoxville has also registered for this year’s event. Bassett rides for Human Powered Health Cycling, a UCI World Pro team.

Last year’s omnium featured 147 racers from 17 states and Australia. Race Director Reneau Dubberley said registration for this year is trending to be about the same.

Spectators can find more information, including a schedule of events, on the Carter County Omnium’s website.