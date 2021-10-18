Carter County officials tour workforce development complex

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby and Board of Education officials toured the Workforce Development Complex on Monday.

The facility is a cooperative learning center with Northeast State Community College, the Tennessee Center for Applied Technology (TCAT), and Carter County Schools.

“What we want to see on this campus in the future is graduation with a high school diploma and your two-year associate’s degree or a high school diploma and a certification to where you’ll be ready to go into the workforce at a minimum of $30,000 a year,” Woodby said.

The Workforce Development Complex could be open to students as soon as next fall.