ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County-based non-profit called TLC Community Center received a donation of $10,000 worth of vegetable plants to help grow a garden that will feed local residents in need.

Founder and Director of the TLC Community Center Angie Odom told News Channel 11 that the upcoming garden is named ‘God’s Garden’. The half-acre plot was provided by an Elizabethton couple for the organization to use this summer, Odom said.

“Yesterday I was doing a little interview with one of the newspapers to put out a plea for someone to plow a garden and we needed plants, and within a couple, not even 2 hours, I had to cancel that story because we had someone that’s like “we have plants for you,” Odom said.

The plot of land was plowed Tuesday, according to a social media post by the non-profit, and the next step is planting the hundreds of vegetables that were donated. Odom asks anyone in the community that would like to help with planting or weeding the land throughout the summer to contact the TLC Community Center at (423) 543-4673 or tlccommunitycenter@gmail.com.

“To me, it just goes to show more and more of how when you have the need, how God hears you no matter where you’re at,” Odom said. “And then he provides the people to meet that need and I think that’s what is the most overwhelming part about it all.”

The first planting event at the garden happens on Friday starting at 10 a.m. at 244 Sunrise Drive in Elizabethton. Volunteers are asked to bring their own garden tools.

“I just try to take it day by day and knowing what our need is today and knowing that today, this is what we have and we’re going to do our very best of what God’s blessed us with to move forward in helping it provide as much as it can for the people that we need to provide for,” Odom said.