Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett passes away Monday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett passed away on Monday, September 21, according to the county commission chair.

Commissioner Patty Woodby told News Channel 11 that Barnett had passed away within the hour as of 12:30 p.m.

Barnett had been hospitalized on Wednesday, September 16 following a heart attack.

On Saturday, Barnett’s wife told News Channel 11 that he was doing much better and had been sitting up and eating.

According to Barnett’s Facebook page, he was 65 years old.

