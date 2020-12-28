Carter County mayor responds to vaccine controversy

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby says the county’s health department asked her to tell county commissioners that they could get the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than planned due to the department receiving an excess in vaccines.

The mayor issued this statement Monday regarding the controversial email she sent to commissioners last week:

“Late Tuesday evening, I received a phone call from our local Health Department personnel that Carter County would be receiving more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than originally expected. I was told that the supply was excess and did not affect the current vaccines allotted for the first responders and frontline healthcare workers who had already registered to receive the vaccine. I was asked to extend an invitation to members of the Carter County Commission and their high-risk family members to take the opportunity to get the vaccine, so I did just that. The Health Department also extended the same invitation to the Carter County and Elizabethton City school systems for their teachers and staff. I hope that this will clear up the confusion that is circulating through our community. I have a deep gratitude for all our first responders and frontline healthcare workers. They are our heroes!” Patty Woodby, mayor of Carter County

Carter County Schools confirmed to News Channel 11 that it received an email on Dec. 23 that there was a shipment in for nurses and those in direct contact with students, but received another email hours later that those vaccines were not actually available yet.