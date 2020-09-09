Carter County man sentenced to year of probation for aggravated animal cruelty

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County man who was accused of pulling out a kitten’s claws and cutting off its whiskers has been sentenced to one year of probation.

Ryan Garland pleaded guilty under diversion Wednesday to aggravated cruelty to animals.

Garland was arrested in August 2019 after the abused kitten was brought to the Carter County Animal Shelter.

A veterinarian told News Channel that the cat had methamphetamine in its system.

In addition to serving one year of probation, Garland was ordered to pay $200 a month in restitution to the animal shelter. He is also prohibited from owning animals.