ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing his mother.

John Ralph pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday.

Ralph was originally charged with first-degree murder after his mother, Edith Ralph, was found dead with bullet wounds at her home on Reynolds Road in April 2019. That charge was amended to second-degree murder in a plea deal.

He was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta.