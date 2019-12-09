Carter Co. man pleads guilty after child pornography found on phone, sentenced to 8 years

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County man arrested in December 2018 pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor on Monday.

PREVIOUS: Carter County man arrested after child porn found on phone; Wanted in Virginia

Joshua Hewlett Herman was arrested in 2018 after deputies found child pornography on his cell phone. Herman was also wanted out of Southwest Virginia at the time.

Herman entered a guilty plea in Carter County on Monday and was sentenced to 8 years in a Tennessee Department of Corrections facility to be run concurrently.

Herman’s time served is to be credited.

Herman was arrested after a woman contacted deputies saying she had found explicit photos of her child on his phone.