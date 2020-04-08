Carter County man now charged with rape of a child

ELIZABETHTON Tenn. (WJHL) – New charges have been filed against a Carter County man who was previously charged with soliciting a minor.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Walter Sampson, 59, is now charged with two counts of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

According to the sheriff’s office, the new charges came after investigators found evidence that Sampson also raped the same victim he was originally accused of soliciting.

Investigators say the alleged rapes took place before he was first arrested and released on bond.

The sheriff’s office says an investigation began in February after investigators were made aware of a video showing Sampson requesting sexual favors from a juvenile. He was arrested on February 13.

Deputies arrested Sampson on the new charges Wednesday afternoon at his home on Highway 91. He is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

PREVIOUS: Investigation reveals Carter Co. man reportedly requested sexual favors from juvenile