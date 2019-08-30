Carter County man charged with killing 89-year-old woman in 2017 has trial set for next year

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County man charged with killing an 89-year-old woman in 2017 will face trial next year for first-degree murder.

Chad Benfield appeared in Criminal Court on Thursday for a motion hearing. Judge Lisa Rice set Benfield’s trial for July 27-Aug. 7, 2020.

Jury selection is also set for June 1-4 next year.

The state is seeking the death penalty against Benfield.

Benfield is charged with Mary Nolen inside her home two years ago in the Stoney Creek community.

He remains jailed in Carter County.