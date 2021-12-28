Carter County man charged with child abuse after child suffers burns

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man has been charged with child abuse after his child suffered extensive burns.

Carter County investigators and Department of Children’s Services workers responded Friday morning to a home on Grindstaff Avenue regarding a child abuse allegation related to a 2-year-old being reportedly burnt in the shower by hot water.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s father, identified as 27-year-old Austin Tyler-Shawn Thomas, told investigators that he had placed the child in the shower because it had soiled its diaper. Investigators reported that Hamm said he left the water running while getting clothes and that the child had turned off the cold water while he was gone, resulting in the child being burned.

Investigators found that the clothing was about 10 feet away from the bathroom with the bathtub “in plain unobstructed view.”

“While on scene I spoke with DCS workers which showed me pictures of the child’s injures at the hospital,” Investigator Derrick Hamm with Carter County Sheriff’s Office reported. “The child sustained extensive burning to the upper portions of the thigh area, gluteus maximus, and the lower back area consisting of blisters and the skin layers peeling off. The injuries on the child did not appear to be consistent with burns caused by water spraying from a shower head. The injuries on the child appeared to be more consistent with the child being dipped in extremely hot water due to the appearance of what appeared to be a burn line on the child’s skin.”

Thomas was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect. During an arraignment hearing Monday, bail was raised to $50,000 and Thomas was appointed a public defender and ordered not to have contact with children. He is scheduled to reappear in court on Jan. 7.