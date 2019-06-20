Carter County man arrested after barricading himself in bathroom with knife

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested in Carter County Wednesday afternoon after he barricaded himself in a bathroom with a knife and threatened two people.

According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Blevins had barricaded himself inside the bathroom of a home in the Stoney Creek Community.

The release says that the doorknob had been removed and deputies could see Blevins inside acting “erratically” and appearing to try to leave out of a window.

Blevins was asked by authorities to drop the knife and come to the door, to which he did not respond.

Deputies observed that Blevins appeared to be having some sort of psychological episode the release says.

Authorities eventually were able to get inside the bathroom after giving repeated commands, and Blevins was restrained after he rushed at officers.

A chemical agent was administered to Blevins’ eyes because of his resistance.

When authorities spoke with Blevins’ family, they said he had returned from a doctor visit and seemed fine, but Blevins had been suffering from some sort of mental health issue.

The release says that the family told authorities that at some point he had become aggressive and went to the bathroom with the knife.

After receiving care from the Carter County Rescue Squad, Blevins was taken to the Carter County Detention Center and charged with assault and resisting arrest.