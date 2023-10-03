ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County’s health and welfare committee is considering the next step Tuesday in a move to get county leaders to the table with state health and legal officials regarding their concerns about Ballad Health.

County commissioners discussed their own concerns at their Sept. 18 meeting. They also listened to those of numerous residents who said they believe some Ballad decisions centered around Sycamore Shoals Hospital — including the recent closure of its ICU — have negatively impacted the community’s health care.

Ballad has defended its decisions about hospital service lines. In the case of intensive care, it has said patients needing that level of support are better off at the much larger and better-equipped Johnson City Medical Center about seven miles west of Elizabethton.

Last month, the commission overwhelmingly approved a motion that directed county attorney Josh Hardin to draft a resolution expressing their concerns with the hospital system’s management practices and its decisions surrounding Sycamore Shoals. Commissioners Nancy Brown and Angie Odom led that effort.

“We need access to health care, and we, as our citizens have told us, are not getting the access,” Odom said while introducing the resolution.

“Just saying, us as a body, ‘we want better than what we have right now. We need to keep our hospital, that that doesn’t mean just a building. We need our programs, we need all of these departments, but we need better access to health care right now for our citizens,” she said.

After having several weeks to receive various commissioners’ concerns about the region’s only hospital system, Hardin is due to have them in the form of a resolution that could be voted and acted on. If that passes Tuesday, it will go to the full county commission for a final vote later this month.

One topic of discussion was the possibility of county leaders sitting down with representatives from the Tennessee Department of Health and attorney general’s office. Those agencies oversee Ballad, which as an inpatient monopoly must show the state annually that it continues to provide a public advantage over any alternatives.

In a statement, Ballad said that advantage was clear in the case of Carter County. It pointed back 25 years to what it claimed was Johnson City Medical Center saving Elizabethton’s hospital and building a new medical office building.

Ballad said it had subsidized physicians in Carter County to the tune of $10 million over the past five years and that $2 million of investments at Sycamore Shoals over the past two years have helped set the stage for growth in surgeries there — particularly in orthopedics and oncology.

It said the hospital had 23% more surgeries in the fiscal year that ended June 30 than in the previous year.

“The facts matter,” the statement said. Commission(er) (Odom) has never spoken with Ballad Health, and has never taken an interest in learning the facts. Nor has she attempted to understand the significance of the nursing shortage faced by America’s hospitals.

“Notwithstanding these headwinds facing America’s hospitals, we are proud of the support we provide to Sycamore Shoals Hospital, and we remain enormously proud of the care our team members provide to our neighbors in Carter County.”

At least two state legislators — including Carter County-based Rep. John Holsclaw — have written to commissioners in the past couple of weeks saying they’ll try to help any efforts to get county leaders an audience to air their concerns at the state level.

On Sept. 21, Holsclaw wrote in a letter to “citizens and commissioners of Carter County” that he supports concerns “regarding the insufficient healthcare provided to the community by Ballad Health.” He added that he’d spoken to other representatives and planned to discuss the matter with Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Ralph Alvarado.

“Hopefully, we will be able to find a solution to the ongoing issues with Ballad Health,” Holsclaw wrote.