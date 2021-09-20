Carter County leaders honor legendary Happy Valley basketball coach

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local coaching legend was honored by Carter County leaders Monday evening.

A proclamation was read during the Carter County Commission meeting honoring Charlie Bayless, who coached basketball at Happy Valley High School for 59 years.

The proclamation honored both Bayless and his wife, Jane.

Bayless coached his teams to 964 wins, nine state tournament appearances, and a state championship.

Charles Peters authored a book about Bayless’ legacy titled “100 Years as a Warrior.”