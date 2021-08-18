Carter County leaders celebrate 101st anniversary of 19th Amendment

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was celebrated at the Carter County Election Commission.

According to information received from Carter County Democratic Women, the ceremony included the placement of a new permanent marker outside of the election commission as well as guest speakers from around the area.

Speakers included Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, Eve Olive, the granddaughter of Elizabethton suffragist Sophia Hunter Dixon, and Joe Penza of the Elizabethton Public Library.

The Elizabethton Public Library provided the ceremony with posters depicting the history of the campaign for women’s suffrage.

The public is encouraged to come by and view the poster display between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday.