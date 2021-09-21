Carter County leaders approve temporary ice rink next to Covered Bridge

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — With cooler weather looming ahead, Carter County officials considered ways to stay active during the winter months.

County leaders approved a temporary addition to the Covered Bridge Park at Monday night’s commission meeting — an ice rink.

The 1,800-square-foot project is budgeted at $36,000 to install and maintain from November into early January.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, commissioners approved millions of dollars in funding to expand Internet access in the county’s most rural areas.

The additional $2.5 million will build on the $600,000 that had already been put aside for the broadband access.