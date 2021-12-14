Carter County leaders approve new fire station for Hampton Valley Forge

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fire response teams in Hampton Valley announced that a fund approval from Carter County commissioners has paved the way toward a new fire station.

On Tuesday, the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department (HVFVFD) revealed that these funds would be used to build a new fire station alongside the existing Valley Forge station.

The new construction is expected to launch on April 1, and the four-bay station will house two Class A pumper trucks, one tanker and water tender and a quick response truck.

According to the department, the new station will alleviate homeowners’ insurance in the area due to an increased water haul capacity and additional resources to combat fire and other emergencies.

In a post on Facebook, HVFVFD said these savings could entail tens of thousands of dollars for the community.