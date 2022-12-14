NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials announced Wednesday that the Tennessee Corrections Institute Board of Control voted unanimously to certify the Carter County Jail.

“This is not anything I did; this was the result of everyone’s hard work,” said Sheriff Mike Fraley in a news release. “I appreciate everything my staff did to make this happen, and I appreciate the County Commission approving a much-needed pay increase for the department to help us retain our current employees and recruit new employees to correct our staffing issues.”

Fraley joined officials with the Tennessee Corrections Institute Board of Control Wednesday morning to discuss improvements at the facility since its inspection by the Tennessee Corrections Institute in September.

A staffing issue had posed a major issue at the jail; the previous administration revealed over the summer that the sheriff’s office was short 51 employees and failed its inspection.

Underfunding, resulting in low pay, contributed to the staffing shortage, former sheriff Dexter Lunceford had written in a July letter addressed to commissioners.

In October, however, the Carter County Commission Budget Committee voted to increase pay by $5 an hour for all patrol and corrections employees — a decision that was finalized in a November meeting.