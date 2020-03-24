Carter County implementing visitation restrictions for offices

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett is enacting the second phase of the county’s response plan for the pandemic and limiting access to county buildings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“This is an unsettling time for our community, our state, and our nation,” Barnett said. “We are in a public health emergency due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

“Carter County’s elected leaders and public health officials are continuously working alongside state and federal officials to monitor the spread of this virus and to respond accordingly,” Barnett added. “We are following the advice of public health experts who agree that the most effective way to ‘flatten the curve’ and slow the spread of the virus is to practice social distancing and avoid unnecessary exposure. It is important to remember that we need to be prepared, not scared.”

Starting today, in-person business at county buildings will be suspended except in the cases of emergency business. Citizens are encouraged to conduct any business they have with county offices through the mail, by telephone, or on-line if those services are available. People who feel they need to conduct their business in person at a county office will be required to call that office in advance and schedule an appointment.

The county says these restrictions will remain in place until April 6.

As part of the action, all entrances to the courthouse will remain locked with the exception of the handicap accessible double doors on the Main Street side of the courthouse. That entrance will be staffed by courthouse security who will be screening visitors to ensure they have emergency business or have scheduled an appointment.

“We understand this may cause an inconvenience for some of our citizens, but we believe this is the best course of action to protect not only our county employees but also our citizens as a whole,” Barnett said. “We hope that our citizens will bear with us during this trying time and help us comply with the recommendations from medical experts in helping to slow the spread of this virus.”

For more information on the coronavirus and how you can help slow the spread, please visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html or call the Tennessee Department of Health Hotline at 1-833-556-2476 or 1-877-857-2945. These lines are staffed from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT daily.

You can also learn more at the county’s website HERE.