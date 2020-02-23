Carter County Imagination Library receives national honor; In running for possible visit from Dolly Parton

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The hard work by book lovers in Carter County isn’t going unnoticed.

During February’s Board of Education meeting, Elizabethton City Schools Director Dr. Corey Gardenhour announced the Carter County Imagination Library received a “Community in Excellence” nod from the national branch.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library awarded 25 communities with an excellence award, and Carter County was the only community in Tennessee to receive the honor.

Learn more about the organization HERE.

Now, a special screening of Dolly’s recent documentary will be held in the coming weeks at the Stateline Drive-In.

Carter County is also in the running for a possible visit from Dolly herself.