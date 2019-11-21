Carter County group hosts events to educate about Adverse Childhood Experiences

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County group is spending November educating the public about Adverse Childhood Experiences.

The events, organized by Carter County Drug Prevention, were scheduled after the Elizabethton City Council and Carter County Commission designation November as Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Awareness Month.

CCDP planned several events to help educate others about ACEs, including a Youth Mental Health First Aid seminar. The Thursday event aimed to empower those working with children and teens to ask the tough questions and know what to do to help get them the help they need.

Other events include:

Thursday, November 21st:

Creative Art Journaling: Art Journaling is a visual diary–it’s record-keeping combined with creativity! Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library. 3:00-4:00pm

Building Strong Brains presentation & DIY Zen gardens. Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library. 4:00-5:30pm

Friday, November 22nd:

Mental Health First Aid for Adults: Identify. Understand. Respond. Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library. 9:00am-5:00pm.

Saturday, November 23rd: