ELIZABETHTON — Carter County looks to solve a recycling access problem for Elizabethton residents just weeks after the city announced it was permanently closing its two dropoff sites.

The county’s landfill committee approved up to $8,000 Monday to create a new drop-off site just outside its Cherokee Park Drive recycling center.

The money will fund a concrete pad, relocation of a gate and security light and camera installation to prevent misuse. The site will be open 24 hours seven days a week.

The request now goes to the budget committee and if it passes, to the full commission.

Currently, residents can take recycling to the Cherokee Park site during regular business hours and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

The city of Elizabethton sites at Mill Street and Lions Park were open 24-7, but staffing and other issues caused the city to permanently shut them down last month.