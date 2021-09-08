Carter County EMA moves to new operations center

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Emergency Management Agency has unveiled a new state-of-the-art emergency operations center.

The EMA received a $360,00 grant that was matched by the county to build the new facility.

The center seats 14 people for emergency operations, whereas the agency’s former facility only had room for four people.

The new center also allows room for the EMA’s backup plan should their communications go down during an emergency.

“We also have an amateur radio room in the back of our emergency operations center here to where in case the county was to lose communications, that’s in our backup plan to use our amateur radio people,” said Carter County EMA Director Billy Harrell.

The new emergency operations center also is more secure with a fenced-in area, along with new gates and door locks. It is located next to the 911 dispatch office.