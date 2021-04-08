Carter County Drug Prevention to host drive-thru drug ‘Take Back Day’ April 24

FILE – This Monday, April 6, 2020 file photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas.At least 13 states have obtained a total of more than 10 million doses of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 patients despite warnings from doctors that more tests are needed before the medications that President Trump once fiercely promoted should be used to help people with the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County Drug Prevention and other partners will be offering a day of services and unwanted medication collection.

According to a release from CCDP, the organization has partnered with Harmony Freewill Baptist church to hold a “drive thru lunch and learn” event in addition to participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual Take Back Day.

The event will be held April 24 at the church’s parking lot from 12-2 p.m.

The Elizabethton Police Department will also dispose of medication for free at their new location at 511 E F Street from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be collected. However, syringes, other sharp objects, liquids or other illegal drugs will not be accepted at the event.

According to the release, participants at the church parking lot “will receive free lunch, free blood pressure checks from Elizabethton High School Nursing Education students, Narcan, community resources, pet services from East TN Spay & Neuter and more.”

Anyone wishing to dispose of medication who is not able to make it to the events on April 24 can always use the permanent disposal boxes at the Elizabethton Police Department and Carter County Sheriff’s Office during regular hours of operation.