Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition awarded national grant for expansion

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One local drug prevention group has been awarded a national grant to expand after school programs.

Jilian Reece with the Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition tells News Channel 11 her program is one of 60 across 32 states to get a Charles Stewart Mott Foundation grant.

Reece said the grant will be used to grow the coalition’s partnership with the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.

The grant will enhance programs already in place, including e-sports, skateboarding clubs and other projects.