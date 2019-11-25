Carter County Detention Center launches online visitation system

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Detention Center has launched an online visitation system.

According to the sheriff’s office, the new system by Securus Technologies will allow loved ones to video chat with inmates without leaving home.

Remote visitors can use the service via smartphone, tablet, or webcam-equipped computer through the Securus website or mobile app.

“This system will also help us maintain a more secure facility,” Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said in a news release Monday. “Reducing the number of people entering the visitation room by allowing them to visit remotely cuts down on the risk of contraband being introduced into the jail, as well as helping with other security concerns.”

The sheriff’s office says online visitation will be conducted in addition to onsite visitation. Remote visitation will be available during weekday visitation hours.

