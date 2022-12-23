Volunteers from Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Hampton prepare to feed and host in their overnight warming shelter.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said she wasn’t sure how the county would handle the cold weather, but when she stepped outside, she knew she wanted to get an overnight shelter in place.

“When I went outside and realized these are frigid temperatures and I’ve got to work to get my people in out of the cold weather,” Woodby said.

With help from the sheriff’s office, fire department, emergency management agency, Carter County opened multiple shelters for temporary warming, at fire stations across the county.

They focused on getting residents off the streets or out of houses without power.

“We’ve been out all day long and most of the night last night trying to get a plan in place for the extreme temperatures,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said.

Woodby says she spent the day visiting elderly residents to ensure they had electricity and heat.

Many of them offered donations too.

“They’ve been giving me blankets and toboggans and sweaters to bring here to donate. So it’s been a kind of a two-for-one. We just have a great community and people are really stepping up,” Woodby said.

Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Hampton stepped in to provide shelter and food for those who needed a place to stay overnight.

Meanwhile, City Commissioners brought donations and offered transportation to the shelter.

The church community prepared hot chocolate and chili for those staying overnight.

Youth Pastor Tyler Waycaster says pitching in was well worth it.

“It’s the least we can do, God gave all this to us,” Waycaster said. “So that’s the least we can do is to share it with everybody else and help out in the community.”