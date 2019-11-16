Carter County community pays tribute to 6-year-old boy who died in a motorcycle accident

by: News Channel 11 Staff

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County community spent this week paying tribute to a young boy who tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident.

6-year-old Weston Cosey passed away last Sunday.

To celebrate his life, students and staff at Valley Forge Elementary School sent a balloon into the air to pay tribute and a video from the school was viewed thousands of times on Facebook.

The Hampton High School football team also paid tribute to Weston Friday night before their playoff game by carrying a flag as they made their way to the field before kickoff.

