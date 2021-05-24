Carter County community members raise money for children in need of computers

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County community members raised money to get a little girl a laptop.

It started when Myles Cook said he saw a 10-year-old Autumn Harris selling candy at the rodeo to buy a computer. He turned to Facebook, asking his fellow friends and community members what to do to help.

Multiple community members reached out with donations. According to Cook’s Facebook post, $1,100 was raised.

Cook was able to use the money to buy Harris a laptop and mouse with the funds.

Cook said he plans for the rest of the donations to go towards buying four more computers for children in the community in need of them.