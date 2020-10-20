Carter County Commissioners unanimously vote to dedicate Butler Fire/EMS station in honor of Rusty Barnett

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Commission voted to name a new fire and EMS station in Butler after late county mayor Rusty Barnett.

According to county mayor secretary Abby Frye, the resolution to honor Mayor Barnett was passed unanimously on Monday, October 19.

The resolution was brought to the commission by the Health & Welfare Committee, who reviewed and approved it October 6.

The resolution states that the board formally recognizes and honors the life of Mayor Barnett and all of his service to the county.

The Fire/EMS substation in Butler will be designated as the “Mayor Rusty Barnett Memorial Substation.”

The resolution reminisces on the life of Mayor Barnett and his service to the county in the sheriff’s office, Chairman of the Carter County School Board and as a longtime firefighter and Deputy Fire Chief with the Elizabethton Fire Department.

In part, the resolution states, “Mr. Barnett was beloved as Mayor and fiercely advocated for the citizens of not just Carter County, but all of Northeast Tennessee through his service on the many local and regional boards associated with his office.”

Mayor Barnett passed away on September 21 after being hospitalized due to a heart attack days before.

The resolution reads “it is appropriate for the Board of County Commissioners to honor those whose selfless public service has benefited their community and the citizens of Carter County in significant ways.”

You can read the full resolution below:

Resolution – Honoring Rusty Barnett by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd

News Channel 11 has reached out to Interim County Mayor Patty Woodby for a statement regarding the dedication.