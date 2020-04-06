Carter County Commissioner, ETSU surgery prof Bob Acuff running for Tennessee House seat

ELIZABETHTON (WJHL) – Bob Acuff, a longtime Quillen College of Medicine professor and Carter County commissioner, is challenging three-term incumbent Republican John Holsclaw for the Fourth District Tennessee House seat in August’s GOP primary.

Acuff said Monday he believes he’s better equipped than Holsclaw to bring solutions, and funding, to the district that encompasses parts of Carter County and all of Unicoi County. An early supporter of Gov. Bill Lee’s candidacy, Acuff, 67, said he has the skill set to put the district’s needs at the forefront of Lee’s commitment to rural Tennessee and funding streams aimed toward rural development.

“From my perspective, this is Carter County, Unicoi county’s time in the general assembly,” Acuff said. “I have never heard … a governor so focused, laser focused if you will on rural issues and rural communities. I understand those issues very well as well as other issues that I would like to see us take advantage of here in Carter County and in Unicoi County.”

Bob Acuff

An eighth-generation Tennessean who grew up in Knoxville, Acuff has served six years on the Carter County commission. Previously he was a member of the Johnson City-Washington County Planning Commission, and he’s done a great deal of work with the federal and state governments around the areas of health care.

He specifically mentioned increased access to broadband internet, infrastructure funding and tourism — along with health care and patients being able to see a doctor or visit a clinic without having to drive outside the county — as issues he would press for progress on if elected.

“I think I understand the issues, particularly in the arena of health care, maybe infrastructure, tourism, better than John does. I certainly have been a strong advocate across this region in that arena.”

Specifically, Acuff mentioned work he’s done to try and help a resort come to Butler, and the need for potable water and possibly a regional sewer system, along with experience working with children through Boys and Girls Club board service, where he’s seen the effects of lack of internet availability.

“Gov. Lee put $20 million for broadband access last year and $25 million this year,” Acuff said. “As far as I know our county hasn’t received any of those funds. Neither has Unicoi.”

He said the fourth district has home broadband percentage availability in the mid-60’s percent-wise, compared to averages above 80 nationwide.

“It takes somebody down there to remind the governor and the General Assembly of their promise,” Acuff said. “These are things that are in your budget, these are things that we need, here’s the data to show it.”

Acuff said his work with both federal and state governments representing the medical school and, among other things, trying to recruit physicians to practice in rural areas, makes him familiar with the kinds of programs Carter and Unicoi counties can utilize for funding, including for infrastructure.

“There’s special fund that the governor has set aside as well as what’s at the USDA, the Appalachian Regional Commission, others that we need to be working for and I think that I understand those issues and would be well suited to work hard toward attaining those goals.”

Acuff, right, with then-candidate Bill Lee in mid-2018.

Acuff said he’s a pro-life, fiscal conservative. As chair of the commission’s health, education and welfare committee he helped forward a Second Amendment sanctuary community bill he said was picked up by surrounding counties as a model.

“I’ve got lots of hope for this county and this region, a lot of heart, and I think I follow through with good work, hard work making those initiatives happen,” Acuff said.

“I think I’ve been a proven entity on the Carter County Commission, in this region, with other things I’ve done and I just want to have that opportunity to put that forward in Nashville, because the time is ours. Right now is a platform under a governor that we should be taking advantage of.”

He said he anticipates serving on health and education-related committees if elected. Recently retired Carter County sheriff’s officer Mike Fraley is his campaign treasurer. He mentioned himself as one of several people running against incumbents in the region, including Rebecca Alexander (challenging Matthew Hill in the Seventh District) and Tim Hicks (who opposes Micah Van Huss in the Sixth).

“We have a different view on things. Our experience that we bring to the table is a whole lot different than what is currently down there, so I think that the experience we have in our own communities and across this particular district lends ourselves, and particularly me, in a different light and hopefully we bring some different opportunities and hard work to the table to make sure that we get what is needed.”