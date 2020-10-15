Carter County Commission to hold special called meeting to appoint new county mayor Nov. 23

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new Carter County mayor will be appointed in November following the passing of Rusty Barnett.

According to a post from the county, the Carter County Commission will hold a special called meeting to fill the vacancy in office for the rest of Barnett’s term.

Applicants must meet the general requirements detailed in Tenn. Code Ann.§ 8-18-101. Applicants must also be at least 25 years old, a qualified voter of Carter County and a resident of the county for at least one full year.

Applications can be submitted to the Carter County Clerk’s Office at 801 E. Elk Avenue in Elizabethton. All materials received by noon on Wednesday, November 18 will be sent to the Board of Commissioners for consideration.

The special called meeting will be held on November 23 at 6 p.m. at the Hampton High School gymnasium.

Nominations to fill the county mayor vacancy will be made by members of the Board of Commissioners. Nominations will not be limited to only those who have applied, as any qualified candidate can be nominated.

Nominees not present at the meeting must have previously submitted a written statement saying they are willing to serve if appointed.

The post says all nominees will have the chance to speak before the commissioners and may be interviewed during the meeting.

The vote will be held immediately after the meeting, and the winner of the majority vote will be appointed as county mayor that night.

For more information, you can reach the Carter County Clerk’s Office at 423-542-1814.