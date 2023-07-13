ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Commission will vote Monday on a proposal to fund non-profit organizations at the same levels as last fiscal year using the county’s fund balance.

However, that is less than what many of the non-profits requested for this year.

Loaves & Fishes Outreach Ministry is one of the organizations that receive county funding.

“We went and talked to them at one of the meetings and just expressed our concerns about the need in our community and the support that we needed from them,” said Serena Miller, director of Loaves & Fishes. “So I was told just recently that they would give us the $12,000 that we had gotten previously.”

The ministry serves more than 200 boxes of food to people on donation nights.

Miller said the ministry requested $24,000 from the county this year due to rising costs.

“We’re probably at about a 400% increase of what we’re paying out each month on groceries,” Miller said.

County Commissioner Bob Acuff, who is a member of the Budget Committee, said many non-profits requested more money this year. He said he would like to see them look for grants and other ways to raise funds.

“Many of these agencies do good things in our community,” Acuff said. “They serve the citizens of Carter County, and I want them to continue to do that. But you know, it’s not a free lunch anymore. You’ve got to have some skin in the game.”

Miller said Loaves & Fishes did just that. The organization recently received a grant from the United Way.

“You know, I’m continuously looking for opportunities, and grants is probably going to be the best thing, but finding one that fits your criteria, you know, you have to meet all the criteria before you apply,” Miller said.

Acuff said commissioners may consider matching grants.

“If they’re only receiving $5,000 from United Way, then we’ll match that maybe dollar for dollar, whatever that match looks like,” he said.

The commission could also potentially phase out funding for non-profits in the future.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the proposal during a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.