Carter County Commission greenlights additional funds to Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — During a Carter County Commission meeting Monday night, county leaders voted to provide additional funds to the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter on one condition — the city contributes, too.

This followed after county officials slashed the shelter’s budget by over $70,000 in July, causing the shelter to drop its animal control services due to a lack of money.

Monday night, commissioners voted 21-1 to contribute $20,000 if the City of Elizabethton contributes $25,000. This vote also includes $40,000 of deposit donations along with one full-time animal control officer.

In total, Carter County would pay $270,000 while the city pays $150,000.

Earlier in August, the Elizabethton City Council approved the first reading of an amendment granting $20,000 to the shelter’s budget. Two more readings are required before the decision is finalized.