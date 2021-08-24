Carter County Commission greenlights additional funds to Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — During a Carter County Commission meeting Monday night, county leaders voted to provide additional funds to the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter on one condition — the city contributes, too.

This followed after county officials slashed the shelter’s budget by over $70,000 in July, causing the shelter to drop its animal control services due to a lack of money.

Monday night, commissioners voted 21-1 to contribute $20,000 if the City of Elizabethton contributes $25,000. This vote also includes $40,000 of deposit donations along with one full-time animal control officer.

In total, Carter County would pay $270,000 while the city pays $150,000.

Earlier in August, the Elizabethton City Council approved the first reading of an amendment granting $20,000 to the shelter’s budget. Two more readings are required before the decision is finalized.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss