Carter County Commission fills vacancy, reduces size of planning commission

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Commission named a temporary commissioner to fill a vacant seat and reduced the size of the planning commission Monday evening.

The commission appointed Mark Tester to hold the 3rd District seat that was vacated when Commissioner Ronnie Trivett died.

Mark Tester being sworn in. (Photo: Isaiah Grindstaff)

Tester will compete with two other candidates in the March 3 primary.

County leaders also voted 16-7, with one abstaining, to reduce the size of the planning commission from 12 to nine members.

According to the resolution, the reason for the reduction is to provide equal representation among the school districts and to clarify the terms of current commissioners.