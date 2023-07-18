ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Commission unanimously voted Monday to use money coming from the unassigned fund balance to fund the non-profits that were not included in this year’s budget.

When it passed that budget, the commission took its budget committee’s recommendation to exclude a number of the non profits that requested funds in the budget, to avoid a higher tax increase than the 15 cents that passed.

But Monday, those 16 outside agencies learned they will receive the same funding amount as the fiscal year that just ended. A number of them had asked for increases.

Elizabethton Senior Center Executive Director Brittany Shell said inflation has impacted them. However, they did not ask for more money this year.

“Every bill that we have has went up,” Shell said. “So, but we’re still getting the same amount of money, if not less so from other entities that give us money. That $26,500 it’s just enough to make us work.”

Shell said she is grateful and appreciative of the commission deciding to fund non-profits, but wants to make sure they don’t stop. At earlier meetings, commissioners discussed a potential phase out of funding for non-profits in the future.

“We did have that discussion,” Bob Acuff, Carter County commissioner and budget committee member said. “But, I think we’ve come to realize that many of these agencies provide services to our citizens that the county government couldn’t afford to do. So, we want to fund them. But, we also want them to be more active in grant writing, so that they have some skin in the game.”

Shell said it would be difficult for non-profits to operate on grants alone.

“I apply for grants, actively search for grants,” Shell said. “The thing with grants is, they’re non- recurring, most of them. You can’t depend on a grant to exist. You use that grant to supplement your funds or create new and innovative programs, but you still have to keep the doors open and the lights on.”

Acuff also said he would like to see organizations who do similar work partner together more often. That is something Shell said the senior center does already.

“Funding wise I wouldn’t be able to offer half of the programming I do without creating and fostering partnerships,” Shell said. “We partner with the library on a lot of things — arts and crafts, different activities. We partner with UT extension office for evidence-based health classes.”

Shell added they also partner with lawyers to offer free legal help to seniors. She said commissioner Kelly Collins, visited the senior center earlier this year, but invites others as well.

“If any of the commissioners want to learn all the partnerships that we have, I welcome them to come down to the center and we can share and talk about that,” Shell said.

Acuff said the non-profits can also come and ask the county for specific help throughout the year.

“I’m glad they came and talked with us,” Acuff said. “We know the important work that they do in our county. We really appreciate what they do and we want them to continue and we’ll help as much as we can.”

Budget committee chair, Aaron Frazier, said they never intended to not fund those non-profits. He said using money from the fund balance is what they planned to do from the start.