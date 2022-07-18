ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County commissioners approved a budget Monday night that includes a raise for county employees and no tax increase.

The budget gives a $2,000 base raise for all county employees. The raise does not apply to teachers in Carter County Schools.

A measure to give an additional $4,000 bonus to county employees using American Rescue Plan funds was rejected.

Commissioners are still trying to figure out how to spend the full $11 million in COVID-19 stimulus funds, which must be spent by 2024.