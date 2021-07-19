Carter County Commission approves ’22 budget after changes to animal shelter funding

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After several motions and failures on the Rabies and Animal Control portion of the county’s general fund, Carter County commissioners passed their 2022 budget.

The final budget decreased the amount of funding to Rabies and Animal Control, which includes the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter and animal control, by $71,163.88.

The commission also voted to decrease the county’s property tax rate to $2.03 from $2.47. That’s because of property reassessments that increased property values. The commission said some residents could see a tax increase because values increased.

All other parts of the budget passed with little discussion, but it required four different proposals before the commission could settle on a Rabies and Animal Control budget.

The passed budget includes $250,000 from Carter County, $125,000 from the City of Elizabethton, and an estimated $46,400 in donations and other contributions. Several commissioners mentioned a possibility for additional funds for the shelter from the City.

Before the meeting, about 15 individuals from the Friends of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter picketed outside the Carter County Courthouse. They held signs that requested the commission pass the budget as is and move away from plans to make the animal shelter a 501(c)3 non-profit.