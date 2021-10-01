Carter County church vandalism suspects arrested

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two men have been arrested in connection to the vandalism of Poplar Grove Baptist Church.

According to a social media post from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, as of Friday, 23-year-old Isreal Mark Harrah, and 18-year-old Casey Wade Hayden are now both in custody.

CCSO reports that Harrah turned himself in at the jail on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says the pair allegedly, “drove a pickup truck in circles on the church’s parking lot and grounds, causing extensive damages.”

The damages from the incident totaled up to be more than $1,000.