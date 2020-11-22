Carter County Christmas tree lighting tradition continues virtually

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Despite the closures and cancellations brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Carter County Bank decided the annual tree lighting must go on, and go on it did — virtually.

Town officials hosted the event on Facebook so community members could watch from their phones, tablets or computers as the tree lit up the late November night sky, ready to provide brightness and cheer.

Christmas carolers sang classics in preparation for the traditional lighting of the Fraser fir.

The full video can be watched below.